Morinville Council Briefs

By Colin Smith

Here is an overview of some of the items on the Tuesday, Nov. 12 Council agenda.

Rates and Charges

Town council has approved the Rates and Charges Bylaw for 2025.

Second and third readings of the annually renewed bylaw were passed at council’s regular meeting Tuesday.

The bylaw includes utility rates for the upcoming year.

Wastewater charges will increase by 5.8%, $0.20, while there will be no change in the water rate.

Stormwater fees will go up $2.50/month for residences and $5.00 per month for non-residential sites.

GFL contract increases and recycling charges will result in a $1.11 a month increase for solid waste.

A new weekend tournament rental rate for the baseball diamonds has been included in the bylaw. Groups can now rent diamonds from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday at a reduced cost.

Notices of Motion

Councillor Maurice St. Denis presented a notice of motion during the Tuesday session.

At an upcoming meeting he will move that council direct administration to provide an information report regarding the pedestrian and traffic concerns brought forward by residents in the Meadows of Morinville correspondence.

Councillor Stephen Dafoe had several motions for debate, which he had previously given notice of. However, he left the meeting around 6 p.m. due to a medical emergency. He was taken to the hospital, and as a result, he was unable to present or discuss the motions, which were deferred to a future meeting.

The motions, which were referred to a future meeting of council include:

“That council direct administration to return to a future meeting a report outlining: options available to council and examples from other municipalities regarding limiting the number of any one type of business in the community; and options available to council and examples from other municipalities regarding setting distance requirements between businesses of the same type.”

Another motion was that council direct administration to explore Morinville offering the Clean Energy Improvement Program to residential and commercial property owners, including examples of other municipalities’ bylaws required by the program.

The other motion was that council direct administration to develop and include a section on logical fallacies in the orientation binder for newly elected municipal officials to enhance critical thinking, decision-making and public communication.

Military Events

Councillor Rebecca Balanko reported on the work of the Edmonton Salutes committee, on which she is the Morinville representative.

The committee works with other like-minded organizations to improve and enrich the lives of military members, veterans, and their families in the Capital Region.

Balanko stated that recently the committee has worked on key messaging and objectives for the coming year and dealt with funding requests, Remembrance Day information and updates from the military.

“I, the Mayor, and Councillor St. Denis attended both the 1st Poppy Presentation and on November 1st, a very moving and informative CFB Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Vet Appreciation Night,” she also noted. “We had the opportunity to meet many who have served, including a 102-year-old WW2 veteran.”

Closed Session

Council passed a special resolution at the meeting to allow for a closed session including only its members and Legislative Services and Human Resources staff.

Up for discussion were a personnel matter and the organizational contract update.

Freedom of Information and Privacy Act section 17 (Disclosure Harmful to Personal Privacy and section 24 (Advice from Officials) were cited in justification of the closed session.

There was no business arising to be discussed in open council session.