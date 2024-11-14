Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your lenses over the past week.

AROUND TOWN

Workers erect the steel frame of St. Jean Baptiste Church on 100 Avenue in Morinville. The replacement for the original and historic church, destroyed by fire, is set to reopen for Christmas 2025. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Workers put some of the finishing work into the lights at Grandin and 100 Avenue in Morinville on Wednesday, Nov. 13. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Morinville and area residents came together on Monday morning at the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Branch No. 176 to mark Remembrance Day, paying their respects to veterans and honouring those who served and sacrificed for Canada. Approximately 300 people attended the event, a significant gathering demonstrating the community’s strong commitment to remembering the bravery and dedication of past and present Canadian Armed Forces members.

The ceremony included traditional elements, including the playing of “The Last Post,” followed by a moment of silence. Veterans, members of the Legion, local officials, and families gathered to lay wreaths at the cenotaph, a solemn gesture honouring the memory of fallen soldiers.

This annual event is a meaningful reminder of the sacrifices made to protect freedom and peace, and for many in attendance, it provided a personal moment to reflect on loved ones who served.

Below is a gallery of photos from today’s event.

Birds & Critters

Canada Geese depart from Heritage Lake amidst the fall colours. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Canada Geese fly towards the sun near Heritage Lake on Nov. 7. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A muskrat makes its way along the shore of Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Miniature horses were brought to Heritage Lodge for a visit on Sunday, Nov. 10. – Submitted Photos

A pileated Woodpecker digs in a Morinville yard. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

LOOK UP

From left: The moon on Nov 12, 8, and 7. The next full moon, the Beaver Moon, is set for Nov. 15 at 4:28 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photos