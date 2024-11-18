Alberta Activates Emergency Mail Delivery Plan Amid Canada Post Disruption

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta’s government says it has implemented a contingency plan to maintain the flow of critical mail during the ongoing Canada Post service interruption.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 19, Albertans can drop off mail at designated government offices across the province to ensure it reaches the appropriate destination. No postage is required, and a full list of participating locations is available on Alberta.ca. In Morinville, mail can be dropped off at the Provincial Building at 10008 107 Street.

Albertans expecting mail from the government will receive notifications by email or phone detailing where and when they can collect or send their mail. Officials stress that the government will never request personal information over the phone or include clickable links in emails.

Non-critical mail will be held by the originating government department until Canada Post resumes regular service. However, some departments are participating in a Canada Post program to ensure socio-economic cheques are delivered once a month during the disruption.

Albertans who receive government payments are encouraged to consider direct deposit as an alternative during the interruption. Information on direct deposit options can be obtained by contacting the department responsible for issuing the payment.

Focus on Critical Mail

The government has clarified that only critical mail will be processed during the disruption. This includes correspondence essential to avoid health, safety, financial, or legislative risks to Albertans or the government. Promotional and non-essential items are being deferred until regular mail service resumes.

Designated government staff at participating offices will accept and forward critical mail to ensure it reaches its intended recipients efficiently.

Socio-Economic Cheques

As part of a collaboration with Canada Post, federal and provincial socio-economic cheques will continue to be delivered once a month, ensuring financial support reaches Albertans in need despite the service interruption.

Albertans can find additional updates and information as the situation develops on Alberta.ca.