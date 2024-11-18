Community Generosity Lights Up Santa Store Auction, Raising Funds for Local Families

Auctioneer Brad Ward shows one of the 110 auction lots available Saturday, Nov. 16, during the Midstream Support Stream’s Santa Store Auction. The event raised $24,215 to assist families in need in the area. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The spirit of the Christmas season shone brightly on Saturday, Nov. 16, as the Midstream Support Society hosted its 27th annual Santa Store Auction. The event raises funds to ensure children have gifts to open on Christmas morning and families receive assistance with utility bills during difficult times.

The long-standing event, held for the first time at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC), featured a buffet dinner, a dessert station, and a lively auction led by longtime auctioneer Brad Ward. As in previous years, his humour and enthusiasm helped drive up bids on more than 110 lots of items.

“We raised a large amount of money, $24,215. We received a $3500 donation from the Lions Club that was unexpected,” said Lisa Piche, one of the event’s organizers. “We were very grateful to everyone for all the donations and to those who attended our event.”

Despite another successful tally raised to help those in need, Piche said this year was challenging for volunteers as several longtime regulars were unavailable.

“We had fewer volunteers than in the past years,” she said. “We worked very hard to get everything in order to make it a successful evening. We really are hoping to engage some more community members to help us for next year.”

Piche said both organizers and attendees were pleased with the venue’s greater space. “The employees at the MCCC were all really amazingly helpful. We were beyond grateful for all the help from everyone with setting up for the auction and the clean-up, she said. It ended up being a great evening. We learned a few things that we can use to make next year even better.”

With rising costs of living and increasing financial strain on families, the support raised during the event will provide crucial relief during the holiday season. The Midstream Support Society’s Santa Store has been a cornerstone of community giving for nearly three decades, ensuring that no family is left behind during Christmas.

An auction volunteer displays a couple of well-known jerseys. – Lucie Roy Photo

Santa Store Auction organizer Lisa Piche with a $3500 donation from the Lions Club of Morinville. – Lucie Roy Photo