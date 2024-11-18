Fill a Truck for the Morinville Food Bank During Lite Up the Nite

By Stephen Dafoe

As the holiday lights twinkle and the community gathers for the annual Lite Up the Night Festival, residents have a special opportunity to spread seasonal cheer by supporting the Fill a Truck for the Morinville Food Bank! event, taking place Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Morinville Cultural Centre parking lot.

The initiative, hosted by the Morinville Food Bank, looks to fill a truck with non-perishable food items and monetary donations to ensure no family in the community goes hungry this holiday season.

“The food bank needs donations all through the year. One of our major food drives happens in September, so by the time we get to December, our stocks are depleted,” said Morinville Food Bank President Brenda Malychuk, adding that the demands of the season lead to increased requests for support as families try to stretch the dollars.”

Malychuk highlighted key items needed to meet the community’s needs, including canned fruits, vegetables, soups, stews, chili, jam, peanut butter, and easy-to-prepare sides like Sidekicks and Knorr pasta and rice packages.

“Of course, this time of year, any special extras that can be added to hampers to give families a little extra treat is always welcome,” Malychuk said. “As we have an ongoing need, we accept any non-expired non-perishable items.”

For those unable to drop off donations at the event, there are additional ways to contribute. Non-perishable food items can be left at donation boxes located in No Frills and Sobeys year-round. Donations can also be brought directly to the Food Bank at 9916 104 Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays or by calling 780-939-2636. Monetary contributions are accepted via e-transfer at morinvillefoodbank@gmail.com.