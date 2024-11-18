Kings Fall Hard to Longhorns in Lopsided Road Loss

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Kings endured a tough night on Saturday, Nov. 15, falling 16-2 to the Wetaskiwin Longhorns in a game that showcased the home team’s offensive firepower. With the loss, the Kings now sit at a 1-6-0 record, a .143 win percentage.

The Longhorns controlled the game from start to finish, outshooting the Kings by a staggering 94-21 margin. Wetaskiwin forward RJ Reed led the way with four goals and three assists, earning him first-star honours. Teammates Quentin Greenwood and Jake Mykitiuk also had standout performances, combining for five goals and seven assists.

Morinville struggled to find its footing early, going scoreless in the first period while Wetaskiwin built a 2-0 lead. The second period was decisive, with the Longhorns netting nine goals to blow the game wide open. The Kings’ lone goal in the frame came from Carter Reid on the power play at 4:40. Wetaskiwin continued their dominance in the third, adding five more goals. Nathan Heimonen provided Morinville’s second and final tally, a shorthanded goal in the closing seconds of the game.

The Kings converted one of six power-play opportunities, while the Longhorns failed to score on their four chances. Despite their struggles, Morinville fought through the relentless pressure and will look to bounce back in upcoming matchups.

The Kings return to action with two critical games next week. They face the Stony Plain Eagles on the road at Glenn Hall Centennial Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7:45 p.m. before hosting the Innisfail Eagles at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 30, at 8:00 p.m. Fans will be hoping for a stronger performance as the team looks to turn its season around.