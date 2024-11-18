Morinville Jets dominate weekend with pair of wins

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets continued their impressive season with two commanding victories over the weekend, extending their lead in the CJHL West Division.

On Friday night, the Jets routed the Edmonton Royals 8-2 in Rivière Qui Barre. The game saw a balanced offensive effort from the Jets, who pulled away in the second period with four unanswered goals and sealed the deal with two more in the third.

Friday Night Recap

The Royals struck first in the opening frame with Jackson Krochak scoring at 12:07, assisted by Brady Middleton and Andrew Bender-Yantha. But the Jets responded five minutes later, as Beckett Perrott tied the game off a feed from Ryder Boddez.

The second period showcased the Jets’ depth and firepower. Cody Laliberte broke the tie with a goal assisted by Ty Van Brabant and Ethan Dechamplain, and Jase McRae added to the lead less than two minutes later. Despite a shorthanded goal by the Royals’ Andrew Bender-Yantha, the Jets remained undeterred, scoring three more times in the period, including Owen Jespersen’s tally assisted by Kaden Kinjerski and a power-play goal from Van Brabant.

The Jets added two insurance goals in the third, with Jacob Klassen netting his second of the night and Ethan Dechamplain capping the scoring with just two seconds remaining.

Sunday Night Recap

The Jets capped off their weekend with a 6-2 win over the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks on Sunday night, dominating both the scoreboard and the shot count. Outshooting the Hawks 51-29, the Jets took control early, scoring three goals in the first period. Ryder Boddez opened the scoring unassisted at 14:12, followed by a power-play goal from Beckett Perrott and a late tally by Josh Konanz.

The second period saw the Jets extend their lead with another power-play goal from Cody Laliberte and a marker by Ethan Dechamplain. Despite a power-play goal by the Hawks’ Kayson Lamabe, the Jets maintained their momentum heading into the third.

Dechamplain sealed the victory with his second goal of the night, another power-play effort at 16:03 in the final frame. The Jets’ special teams played a significant role, contributing three power-play goals and ensuring the Hawks stayed off the scoresheet in the third.

Stellar Season Continues

The Jets now boast an impressive 17-3-1 record, sitting firmly atop the CJHL West Division standings. Their high-octane offence has been key to their success, as they consistently find contributions from across their roster.

Looking ahead, the Jets face the Edmonton Mustangs on the road Wednesday night and close out the weekend with another road game against the Beverly Warriors on Sunday.