Grandin Signalization Installation Complete and Ready for Activation

Submitted by the Town of Morinville

Morinville is excited to announce the completion of the Grandin Drive and Highway 642 Signalization Project.

The new traffic lights are scheduled to become fully operational later that same afternoon.

This $650,000 project was made possible through funding from the Transportation Off-Site Levy Reserves and Provincial Grant funds:

$390,000 provided by the Province of Alberta

$260,000 funded through Transportation Off-Site Levy Reserves

“Safety of our residents is paramount, and pedestrian and traffic safety issues have been a concern for everyone at the Grandin and Hwy 642 intersection,” said Mayor Simon Boersma. “The signalization at this intersection will help address critical issues, such as pedestrian crossing safety and traffic flow confusion while aligning with the Council’s Strategic Plan to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community.”

Flashing Red Transition Period

To ensure a smooth transition and to prioritize safety, the new traffic lights will be in flashing red mode starting the afternoon of Wednesday, November 20.

What does flashing red mean?

Treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.

Pedestrians should wait for vehicles to come to a complete stop and make eye contact before crossing.

All vehicles must come to a complete stop, check for pedestrians and other vehicles, and proceed only when safe.

Courtesy rules:

The vehicle that arrives first proceeds first.

If two vehicles arrive simultaneously, the vehicle on the right proceeds first.

This transition period allows:

Drivers to adjust to the new signal before full activation.

Engineers to verify the signal hardware and ensure proper functioning.

A safer adjustment period for both drivers and pedestrians.

The new traffic lights will be fully operational by the afternoon of Friday, November 22, 2024.