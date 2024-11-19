Morinville RCMP Arrest Break & Enter Suspects in Sturgeon County

Submitted by Morinville RCMP

On November 15, 2024, RCMP Morinville Detachment members responded to a complaint of a break-and-enter in progress at a residence in Sturgeon County near Morinville. Police attended and arrested two suspects near the scene. A third suspect fled from the scene but was quickly apprehended with the assistance of a police dog.

Police also recovered several stolen household items and a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu that had been stolen from Calgary. RCMP have arrested a 28-year-old man from High Prairie, a 53-year-old woman from High Prairie, and a 31-year-old man from Whitefish Lake First Nation, with multiple break-and-enter and theft-related charges now pending.

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.