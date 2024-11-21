Jets’ Streak Ends with 6-3 Loss to Edmonton Mustangs

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets’ impressive six-game winning streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, November 20, with a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Mustangs. The defeat leaves the Jets with a 17-4-1 record and 35 points, still holding the top spot in the West Division of the Capital Junior Hockey League.

Morinville struck first late in the opening period, with Cade Van Brabant scoring his fifth goal of the season at 19:41, assisted by Jacob Klassen and Ethan Dechamplain. However, Edmonton responded quickly, first with a goal from Owen Goertzen at 11:55, and then a go-ahead goal just 10 minutes later by Lander Fuhr, putting the Mustangs up 2-1.

The Jets found themselves trailing 3-1 early in the third period, but Dechamplain netted his 31st goal of the season at 12:52, assisted by Kody Marches and Ashton Funk to narrow it to a one-goal game and Kinsella tied the game soon after. Edmonton regained the lead at 3:50 when Ford Gilbert scored, assisted by Fuhr and Pierce Bokenfohr, putting the Mustangs up 4-3.

The third period saw Edmonton extend their lead with another goal from Gilbert, his second of the game, at 11:59. With Morinville struggling to close the gap, Logan Emin sealed the victory for the Mustangs with an empty-net goal at 0:23, making it 6-3.

Despite the loss, the Jets remain in a strong position in the division, sitting atop the West with plenty of season left to play. Morinville will look to bounce back in two upcoming road games: first against the Beverly Warriors on November 24, and then against the Stony Plain Regals on November 29.