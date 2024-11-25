As Holiday Budgets Tighten, Small Business Saturday Becomes a Lifeline for Local Shops

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

With nearly half of Canadians planning to scale back holiday spending, small businesses nationwide are counting on community support to help them thrive during this critical season. Small Business Saturday, presented by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), offers a timely opportunity for Canadians to shop local and make a difference in their communities.

The annual event, taking place on November 30, the day after Black Friday, emphasizes the importance of small businesses in driving local economies.

“It’s been a tough year for small businesses across Canada, but we have a chance for a strong finish as the crucial holiday shopping season kicks off,” said Ryan Mallough, CFIB’s vice-president of legislative affairs. “Where you shop can make a real difference. For every dollar you spend at a small business, 66 cents stays in the local economy. It’s not just a win for the business, it’s a win for the whole community.”

This push to support local shops comes as troubling trends emerge. A recent Angus Reid Group poll revealed that 46% of Canadians plan to spend less this holiday season compared to last year, with only 8% intending to spend more. On average, Canadians plan to allocate about $900 for holiday expenses, most of which—$544 on average—will go toward gifts.

Small businesses are also grappling with stiff competition from online giants, with 48% reporting difficulty in competing with major e-commerce platforms. Consumer habits are shifting, with 26% of Canadians planning to do most of their shopping in-store and 34% opting for online shopping.

For small businesses, Small Business Saturday represents a crucial opportunity. “Small Business Saturday is an amazing opportunity to find the perfect gift at a great price, as many businesses will be offering sales and special offers this weekend,” Mallough said. “This weekend is a great chance to explore your local businesses.”

For more information about Small Business Saturday and resources for supporting local shops, visit SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca.

As the holiday season kicks into gear, choosing to shop small could provide a much-needed boost for local entrepreneurs while offering Canadians a chance to find unique, meaningful gifts. It’s a win-win for shoppers and communities alike.