Kings Fall to Eagles in Lopsided Loss

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Kings endured a tough road defeat on Saturday, November 23, as they were overwhelmed by the 7-1-0 Stony Plain Eagles in a 17-2 loss. The result brings the Kings’ record to 1-7-0, exactly halfway through the 16-game regular season.

The Kings’ lone bright spot came in the first period when Torbin Mustooch scored to briefly close the gap to 2-1, but Stony Plain quickly answered with two more goals, ending the opening frame with a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Eagles continued their offensive assault in the second period, adding eight more goals to their tally. By the time the period concluded, the Kings were trailing 12-1, with Stony Plain’s top players, including Jacob Hiemstra and Eric Perneel, contributing multiple points.

Though the Kings fought hard, they could not stem the tide of the Eagles’ relentless attack. A late goal by Cole Gupta gave Morinville a small consolation, but Stony Plain answered back with five more goals in the final frame, securing the dominant victory.

With their first-half struggles behind them, the Kings will look to turn the page when they return home for their next game on Saturday, November 30, against Innisfail. The game will be held at the Morinville Leisure Centre, with puck drop at 8 p.m.