Morinville Jets Dominate Warriors in 7-3 Victory

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets made a decisive rebound from their midweek loss to the Edmonton Mustangs with a 7-3 victory over the Beverly Warriors on Sunday night. The road win boosts the Jets’ impressive record to 18-4-1 for the season.

The Jets set the tone early with a dominant first period, outshooting and outscoring their opponents. Ethan Dechamplain opened the scoring with two goals, the first assisted by Cody Laliberte and Isaac Kinsella at 19:13, and the second assisted by Laliberte and Graeme Hampton at 9:47. The team continued their offensive push, extending the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal by Jacob Klassen, his 12th of the season, assisted by Laliberte and Ashton Funk at 1:08.

Despite a second-period goal from the Warriors’ Luke Jungblut at 19:02, the Jets maintained their momentum. Ashton Funk netted a power-play goal at 8:31, assisted by Graeme Hampton and Dechamplain, followed by Jase McRae’s power-play tally at 6:44, assisted by Kinsella and Cade Van Brabant. By the end of the second period, the Jets were firmly in control with a 5-1 lead.

The third period saw no letup from the Jets. Cody Laliberte added his 24th goal of the season at 14:16, assisted by Dechamplain and Kinsella, and Kaden Kinjerski scored his first of the season at 6:11, assisted by Ryder Boddez. Though Beverly managed two late goals, including one from Maddox Calbick at 5:35 and another from Luke Jungblut at 4:37, the Jets’ lead remained unassailable.

Ethan Dechamplain continued his stellar season with two goals and two assists, while Cody Laliberte contributed four points with a goal and three assists. Isaac Kinsella also made an impact with three assists.

The Jets are gearing up for another busy week. They’ll hit the road on Friday, Nov. 29, to face the Spruce Grove Regals and return home on Sunday, Dec. 1, to take on the St. Albert Merchants at 6:45 p.m. With their sights set on maintaining their top-tier performance, the Jets are proving to be a formidable force this season.