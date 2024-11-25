New Traffic Lights at Highway 642 and Grandin Officially Activated

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma speaks at the Highway 642/Grandin signalization ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22. – Submitted Photo

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville celebrated the activation of new traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 642 and Grandin Drive on Friday, November 22, 2024, following years of advocacy and collaboration. The $650,000 project, funded through $390,000 from the Province of Alberta and $260,000 from the town’s Transportation Off-Site Levy Reserves, is seen as a significant step in enhancing pedestrian safety and traffic management in the area.

Mayor Simon Boersma and Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally spoke at Friday’s event, which was attended by Council and school board members.

“Safety of our residents is paramount,” said Mayor Boersma. “The signalization at this intersection will help address critical issues, such as pedestrian crossing safety and traffic flow confusion, while aligning with the Council’s Strategic Plan to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community.”

Minister Dale Nally spoke of his long-time advocation for the lights in his first term, noting that a call no MLA wants to receive is a child being hit by traffic.

Efforts to address safety concerns at the intersection began years ago, driven by community input and council initiatives. A public survey and open house in 2022 revealed strong support for traffic lights as the preferred solution. Following the consultation, Council unanimously approved a motion to secure provincial funding, ultimately leading to a cost-sharing agreement with Alberta Transportation.

Though installation faced delays, the lights were completed this November and activated on Friday afternoon after a photo opportunity.

Residents responded positively to the lights’ activation, praising the improvement as a vital step in protecting pedestrians, particularly students who use the intersection daily. Comments online highlighted a shared sense of relief and gratitude. One parent remarked, “As a parent, I feel so much better knowing the children will be safer crossing this busy intersection,” while others noted the benefits for overall traffic flow and safety.

The consensus reflected a sense of accomplishment and appreciation for local leadership’s persistence in making the project a reality.

While the traffic lights at Highway 642 and Grandin mark a significant improvement, residents continue to advocate for enhancements at other busy intersections in Morinville. Community members pointed to areas where traffic congestion and pedestrian safety remain concerns, suggesting further infrastructure investment in the town.

Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally speaks at Friday’s ceremony. – Submitted Photo