Johnny’s Store in Namao Reopening as a Cafe, Bar, and Mercantile this week

Built in 1902 and in the McNeilly family for generations, the iconic and historic Johnny’s Store in Namao will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 28, after four years of renovations and modernization. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

By Stephen Dafoe

Long considered, at least locally, as Alberta’s oldest general store, Johnn’y store will officially reopen on Thursday, Nov. 28, after a significant restoration by the McNeilly family. The latest iteration of the more than a century-old building and business will offer a coffee bar, bar area, and unique mercantile shop for locals and visitors to shop and enjoy.

Built almost a century and a quarter ago, in 1902, Johnny’s Store has been in the McNeilly family for generations. It is currently in the care of siblings Julie-Ann and Brendan McNeilly, who have worked hard to preserve the store’s legacy and future over the past four years.

“After our father passed away during Covid, we contemplated selling the store and property,” Julie-Ann McNeilly said, noting despite both her and her brother having busy careers, selling the property did not seem right. “It was important for us to keep the store in our family and keep the legacy going.”

That decision resulted in extensive renovations to get the store reopened for the community while trying to make their own unique mark on the property with a new concept that would offer customers more options than past versions of the store.

McNeilly said it was imperative to keep Johnny’s as original as possible so people still recognized the iconic building; however, it was essential to modernize the building with new HVAC, electrical, running water and bathrooms.

“All renovation decisions and considerations to our plan were secondary to maintaining and preserving the historical integrity of the building,” McNeilly explained. “It was difficult to renovate the store, not having our dad or grandma around to tell us all the memories and stories about the store. Both from an intrigue standpoint, as well as from a practical one of knowing why things were done a certain way regarding the building and all of its quirks. But we know that they would be so happy and proud of what we have been doing and that we are going to try running the store ourselves just like our grandparents did so many years ago.”

McNeilly said running the historic store will offer a well-rounded shopping experience where customers new and old can come in for a coffee, pastry or sandwich in the new coffee nook or shop for quality import and local grocery items as well as some Johnny’s branded merchandise. Customers can also drop by for a drink with friends at the new bar or grab craft beer, wine or spirits to take home.

“The community has been incredibly supportive and have been stopping in to see our progress over the last few years,” McNeilly said. “They are so eager to have the store open again to create new memories with the new generation and share the history that everyone has with the store.”

The store will reopen its doors on Nov. 28, and the McNeilly family hopes that Namao and the area residents will join in celebrating this exciting new chapter for Johnny’s Store.