Morinville Council Dismisses Chief Administrative Officer, Appoints Interim Replacement

Submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville Council met today to consider the municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer position. Council has elected to revoke the appointment to enable a change in leadership. The termination of the Chief Administrative Officer’s employment was done without cause.

“Mr. Narayan has provided leadership during challenging times. However, Council has decided to take a new direction and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” said Mayor Boersma.

Mr. Narayan joined Morinville as the Chief Administrative Officer in September of 2022.

Council has appointed Michelle Hay as the interim Chief Administrative Officer pending a search for a permanent replacement.