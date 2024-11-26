Morinville RCMP warn residents of grandparent scam involving the impersonation of police officers

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are warning the public of a grandparent scam active in the community. The victims were instructed that a young relative was in trouble with the police and they were required to withdraw a sum of money for them to be released from police custody. An audio recording of the victim’s young relative was played using AI which was very convincing to the victim.

The scammers also provided the victim with the phone number for the Morinville RCMP detachment, as well as the name of a police officer who actually works at the detachment.

Morinville RCMP wants to remind the public:

Bail is always paid in person at a courthouse or correctional centre;

Never send money to anyone you don’t know;

If a person claims to be a police officer or judge, call that police service or court house directly to confirm the situation – police and courts will never ask for any form of payment;

Never give out personal information over the phone or online to someone you don’t know—the police or courts will not ask for personal information over the phone.

“This is a common scam that victimizes far too many people in our province,” says Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, “ The best tool to fight this crime is through education. Please talk to your loved ones and ensure that they are aware of this type of scam and discuss the warning signs.”

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident or those responsible to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3TIPS.com or by using the “P3 Tips” available through Apple App or Google Play Store.