National Safe Driving Week Warns of Cannabis Risks

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

As National Safe Driving Week approaches from December 1 to 7, a critical reminder is being issued about the dangers of driving under the influence of cannabis. While cannabis use has been legalized for recreational purposes in Canada, the misconception that it impairs driving less than alcohol remains widespread. However, this belief poses serious risks to road safety, with potentially fatal consequences.

Cannabis affects critical motor skills, reaction times, and decision-making, all of which are vital for safe driving. The Canada Safety Council, along with the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC), is using the week to emphasize the dangers of driving while impaired by cannabis.

“Driving under the influence of cannabis is a serious risk to road safety,” said Gareth Jones, President and CEO of the Canada Safety Council. “It impairs your ability to react and make sound decisions, and the consequences can be devastating. During National Safe Driving Week, we are urging all Canadians to understand that impairment, whether from alcohol or drugs, has no place behind the wheel.”

Statistics show that cannabis-impaired driving continues to be a leading factor in road accidents. In a 2023 report by Public Safety Canada, 23.3 percent of cannabis users admitted to driving within two hours of consumption. Additionally, the Traffic Injury Research Foundation reports that from 2018 to 2020, nearly 20 percent of drivers involved in accidents had tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their system, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Cannabis impairs cognitive functions, reducing a driver’s ability to focus, make quick decisions, and react to sudden changes on the road. Slower reaction times and impaired coordination can make it difficult to respond to emergencies, such as a car braking suddenly or a pedestrian stepping into the road. Even small amounts of cannabis can significantly affect driving ability.

Canada Safety Council says what makes cannabis particularly dangerous is that it often creates a false sense of confidence. Unlike alcohol, which visibly affects judgment and motor skills, cannabis users may feel relaxed or focused, leading them to underestimate their impairment behind the wheel.

Peter Braid, CEO of IBAC, stresses the importance of awareness: “There’s no question that cannabis impairs your ability to drive, and driving while impaired, whether from drugs or alcohol, is risky behaviour. The stakes are too high—death, injury, property damage, fines, and convictions.”

With the risk of both legal and personal consequences, the Canada Safety Council and IBAC urge Canadians to always have a safe way home. Impaired driving—whether by cannabis or alcohol—remains a serious threat to road safety, and National Safe Driving Week serves as a vital reminder to avoid it altogether.