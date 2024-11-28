Edmonton-Based Battle Group Heads to Latvia for NATO Mission

– submitted photos

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

A Battle Group led by Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) has departed Edmonton for Latvia as part of Canada’s NATO mission, Operation REASSURANCE.

The group, part of 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, includes over 1,270 personnel. It will support NATO deterrence and defence measures in Central and Eastern Europe, working within the Canadian-led NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia.

Since 2023, Canada has expanded its NATO role in Latvia, adding 15 Leopard 2 Main Battle Tanks, equipment, and personnel from Lord Strathcona’s Horse. These resources strengthen NATO’s response capabilities and reinforce the transition of the NATO Multinational Battlegroup Latvia into a Canada-led brigade under the Multinational Division Headquarters – North.

“As the Lead-Mounting Division for Operation REASSURANCE, 3rd Canadian Division continues to provide combat-ready forces to bolster NATO’s key military presence in Central and Eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression and, if necessary, defend NATO territory,” said Brigadier-General Wade Rutland, Commander of 3rd Canadian Division.

Colonel Sean French, Commander of 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, stated: “As part of Canadian-led Multinational Brigade Latvia, 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group is deploying over 1,270 personnel this year. This includes and builds on the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group that was established in 2017 with additional capabilities in the form of a Multinational Logistic Unit and Multinational Artillery Battalion, which significantly increases the capability of NATO forces in Latvia.”

Lord Strathcona’s Horse is based in Edmonton and is Canada’s only tank regiment. The unit uses Leopard C2s, Leopard 2s, and Coyote Reconnaissance Vehicles for direct fire and reconnaissance.

“It is an honour to Command this Battle Group in support of Operation REASSURANCE led by my regiment Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians),” said Lieutenant-Colonel Darryn Gray, Commander, Multinational Battle Group Latvia. “As Canada’s only tank regiment, the participation of Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) in NATO operations represents a key combat capability with the Leopard 2 Main Battle Tank and strengthens the Alliance through Canada’s commitment to security and stability in the region,”

Since 2014, the Canadian Armed Forces have supported NATO missions in Europe. This deployment is part of ongoing efforts to enhance NATO’s presence in the region.