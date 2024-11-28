Food: An essential kitchen tool you should be using

(NC) If you’re like most people, you likely have a drawer in your kitchen that is crammed with rarely used cooking gadgets. If one of those items is a digital food thermometer, you should consider finding a more accessible spot for it. Using a digital thermometer is the only way you can ensure that food has been cooked to a safe temperature. In fact, this simple tool can truly be a lifesaver, or at least help people avoid getting sick from food poisoning.

Before using one, thoroughly wash your hands and the thermometer probe in soapy water. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the meat, without touching any bones. Leave it in place until the temperature stops rising. Insert the thermometer in multiple spots to ensure you have an accurate reading. If you have multiple pieces of meat, check each one with the thermometer before serving.

The specific temperature range will vary by type of protein. A medium-rare steak, for example, should have a minimum internal temperature of about 63°C (145°F). A whole turkey or chicken, on the other hand, should be cooked to at least 82°C (180°F). A digital thermometer will provide the most accurate readings.

Ground meats have multiple surfaces that can be exposed to harmful bacteria, so they should be thoroughly cooked. For beef and pork burgers, cook until they reach 71°C (160°F). Test by inserting the thermometer through the side of the patty.

Wash the thermometer probe with soapy water before storing it away for next time.

Find more tips at canada.ca/foodsafety.