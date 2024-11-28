Morinville RCMP request assistance locating missing woman

Submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating missing person 61-year-old Andrea Wagner. Andrea was last seen on Nov. 26, 2024, in the forest lawn area of St. Albert. It is believed that she may be located in the greater Edmonton area. She was last seen with her dog named Shiloh.

Andrea is described as:

Fair complexion

5 foot 6 inches tall

128 pounds

Blond hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing Light grey/blue winter coat down to knees, dark pants, scarf, purple purse.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Andrea Wagner, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-6100. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

Publisher’s Note: MorinvilleNews.com will update this news post as soon as possible after we receive further information from the Morinville RCMP