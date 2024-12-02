Editorial: Regional Collaboration Takes a Hit as Province Cuts Funding

The UCP government’s recent decision to withdraw its $1 million in annual funding from the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board (EMRB) raises concerns about regional collaboration and planning in the future. The announcement, coupled with making EMRB membership voluntary, undermines the cooperative framework that has brought considerable benefits to the municipalities it serves.

The EMRB, of which Morinville is a part, was established to streamline planning in land use, transportation, and economic development. Over the past seven years, the board’s efforts have saved the province at least $6.5 million, with additional efficiencies of over $12 million identified in a 2023 report by MNP. These are not small accomplishments. Yet despite its clear value, the board is now being left to fend for itself.

Membership in the EMRB already comes with considerable hidden costs for municipalities like Morinville. Staff time and resources are regularly consumed by addressing the board’s agenda and participating in its technical committees. Though essential for making regional planning effective, the time commitment can stretch the capacity of smaller municipalities. What remains to be seen is if the loss of provincial funding will force municipalities to absorb greater costs or be forced to leave as they now have the option to do.

This funding cut is part of a broader trend. Over the past few years, Alberta’s municipalities have faced reduced support from the province, including cuts to the Grants in Place of Taxes program, which left some communities scrambling to fill budgetary holes. Despite the province’s current budget surpluses, the trend appears to be one of disinvestment in collaborative initiatives and services that benefit the broader public.

A cynic may well see the move as a politically motivated move, targeting urban or so-called “left-leaning” municipalities. Whether or not that’s the case, the decision to defund the EMRB sends a clear message: the province is stepping back from its role in fostering regional cooperation.

Morinville has something to lose, as many EMRB-facilitated regional initiatives depend on shared resources and collective action. Without provincial funding to support these efforts, smaller municipalities like Morinville may struggle to keep up. The shift to voluntary membership risks fracturing the board’s effectiveness.

Smaller municipalities like Morinville should continue to push the importance of regional collaboration at both the regional and subregional levels. Even if provincial funding is off the table, the advantages of working together—saving costs, pooling expertise, and aligning plans—are still important and beneficial.

It’s also important that the province hears from communities like ours about the real impacts of these funding cuts, not just on the EMRB but on the ability to deliver services locally.

The EMRB, despite its flaws, has proven its worth, but its future now hangs in the balance.

Regional collaboration must remain a priority—not an afterthought. If the province won’t support cooperation, it’s up to the municipalities who remain in the EMRB to prove its value and fight for a regional planning system that works for everyone.