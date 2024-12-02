Morinville Kings Struggle in Another Tough Weekend of Hockey

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Kings faced a challenging weekend, suffering two significant defeats that further cemented their position at the bottom of the league standings. The team lost 15-4 to the Innisfail Eagles at home on Saturday and followed that with a 12-2 road loss to the Bonnyville Pontiacs on Sunday.

The Kings, now holding a 1-9-0 record, sit two points behind the Pontiacs (2-6-0) in the standings. Despite the losses, the Kings will have an opportunity for redemption when they face the Pontiacs again at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Saturday: Innisfail Eagles 15, Morinville Kings 4

The Kings struggled to keep pace with the high-scoring Eagles, who dominated from start to finish. The Eagles’ offense was led by Ty Clay, who tallied a hat trick and added two assists. Joe Vandermeer contributed five points, while Mike Marianchuk also netted four goals.

Despite the lopsided score, Jacob Wozney, Romano Morrison, and Maddux Nollski each found the back of the net for the Kings. Wayne Gatza Jr. added a late power-play goal, but it was too little, too late, as the Eagles cruised to victory.

Sunday: Bonnyville Pontiacs 12, Morinville Kings 2

Sunday’s game saw a similar story unfold as the Pontiacs capitalized on the Kings’ defensive lapses and penalty troubles. Denis Cadrin led the charge for Bonnyville, scoring four goals and adding two assists, while Brayden Labant chipped in with a hat trick.

The Kings managed only two goals, with Cole Gupta opening the scoring early in the first and Brayden Hollet adding another in the second period. However, the Pontiacs quickly took control, racking up eight unanswered goals in the second and third periods to secure a decisive win.

Looking Ahead

The Kings will need to regroup and find answers as they prepare to host Bonnyville again on Dec. 14. With the season past its midpoint, the team faces an uphill battle to climb out of the league’s basement.

Morinville Leisure Centre will host the Kings’ next game, allowing Kings’ fans to cheer on their team and witness what could be a turning point in their challenging season.