Alberta RCMP Urge Road Safety During the Holiday Season

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

December marks a time of celebration and connection, but Alberta RCMP are reminding residents to prioritize road safety as they enjoy the holiday season.

National Safe Driving Week, running from December 1-7, highlights the dangers of impaired driving, particularly under the influence of cannabis. According to MADD Canada, nearly a third of Canadians reported using cannabis in the past 30 days in 2022, with 12 percent admitting to driving while believing they were impaired.

In December 2022, Alberta RCMP removed 537 impaired drivers from provincial roadways, including 49 individuals found to be under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol. This year, law enforcement officials are reinforcing the importance of sober driving and urging Albertans to plan ahead if celebrating with substances that could impair their abilities.

Sgt. Darin Turnbull of Alberta RCMP Traffic emphasized the importance of vigilance, noting that officers will be conducting impaired driving enforcement throughout December, including targeted checkstops on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, Saturday, December 7.

“Alberta RCMP officers will be focusing on Impaired Driving enforcement this month,” said Turnbull. “With all the festivities that December brings, we have planned checkstops all month long and specifically this Saturday, December 7, for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day. This December, and always, look out for one another. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately. You never know whose life you could be saving.”

Officials are urging partygoers to make use of taxis, rideshare services, or designated drivers. Hosts are also encouraged to ensure their guests have safe transportation or a place to stay. Individuals with Graduated Driver’s Licences are reminded to adhere to the zero-tolerance law for drugs and alcohol.

The Alberta RCMP also ask residents to report impaired drivers by calling 911 immediately. Impaired driving is a preventable crime that can have devastating consequences, and community vigilance plays a critical role in keeping roadways safe during the holiday season.