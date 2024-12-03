Community Christmas Celebration Returns to MCCC

The Bulger family sings Let It Be Christmas at the 2022 edition of the Community Christmas Celebration. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville and area residents are invited to attend the 44th annual Community Christmas Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. This beloved interdenominational event highlights local talent and continues its tradition of uniting the community through music, faith, and festive cheer.

First established in 1978 by John Unsworth, a respected educator and community leader, the celebration has been a hallmark of the holiday season. Although paused during the pandemic, it returned two years ago with enthusiastic participation. This year, however, organizers faced new challenges.

“This year has been challenging. To date, we have had poor responses from the schools. Probably due to staff turnovers—losing music or band teachers or new teachers—new people in the schools may not be aware of the importance of this celebration to the long-time residents,” said Judy Baker, who is co-organizing the event with Carol Kaup and other members of the Morinville Minstrels.

The pair hopes to overcome the challenge by contacting the schools in person. “Carol (Kaup) & I plan to visit the schools to encourage them to participate & hopefully get them onboard. We did this last year and had a great turnout,” Baker explained.

The program for the evening will include a variety of performances that reflect the spiritual essence of the holiday.

“We will portray the Christmas story a little differently through the readings (done in the past before Covid). Our lineup for the program has not yet been finalized,” Baker said, adding they are looking for family or individual performers to showcase their talent.

As in past years, all performances must be faith-based Christmas songs instead of Jingle Bells and Santa songs.

The celebration thrives on the generosity of local talent, and Baker believes it offers a unique experience.

“You won’t be sorry when you come to watch. Hopefully, you will feel ‘Christmas’ all around you. It’s an enjoyable evening of local talent,” Baker said of the opportunity to connect with the community. “The Non-Denominational Community Christmas Celebration was and hopefully will continue to be a special evening—an evening to share with your community through communal song and entertainment. The evening definitely warms the heart and prepares you for Christmas.

All are welcome, and there is no admission fee. However, attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Morinville Food Bank, which the Knights of Columbus will collect.

The event is sponsored again this year by MorinvilleNews.com.