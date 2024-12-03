Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate found human remains  

Submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

In the morning of Dec. 3, 2024, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of found human remains near the North Saskatchewan River in Fort Saskatchewan. Officers attended and recovered the human remains. The remains have been tentatively identified as belonging to a reported missing person from Sept. 2024 . The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigations Section with support from the Forensic Ident Unit and Police Dog Services continue the investigation.

Although early in the investigation, the death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.