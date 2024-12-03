Morinville RCMP charge Gibbons resident with accessing child pornography

submitted by Morinville RCMP

In March of 2024, Morinville RCMP with support from ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation into a residence in Gibbons that was accessing child pornography. After acquiring multiple Judicial Authorizations, additional evidence was gathered and on Nov. 28, 2024, a search warrant was executed at the residence in Gibbons. As a result of the search police seized electronic devices that contained child pornography.

RCMP have charged Gibbons resident, 23-year-old Riley Hillier, with;

Possession of Child Pornography;

Accessing Child Pornography;

Unlawful Storage of a firearm.

Hillier was taken before a Justice of the Peace and released on conditions with his next court date set for Dec. 5, 2024, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Morinville.