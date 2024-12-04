Lions Club Donates $2,000 to Support Annual Christmas Hamper Project

Right: Council 5010 Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Pat Earls accepts a $2000 cheque for the Christmas Hamper Program from Deborah Robillard on behalf of the Lions Club of Morinville. The funds were raised from the Lions Breakfast with Santa and the meat draw held at Coach’s Corner. – Lucie Roy Photo

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Knights of Columbus’ annual Christmas Hamper Project received a significant boost this week with a $2,000 donation from the Lions Club of Morinville. The funds, presented by Deborah Robillard and raised through the Lions’ Breakfast with Santa and a meat draw at Coach’s Corner, will contribute toward filling an estimated 100 hampers for families in need this holiday season.

Grand Knight Pat Earls of the Knights of Columbus Council 5010 expressed gratitude for the donation, noting the rising cost of food has increased the financial demands of the project. Earls said the Knights were looking to raise between $12,000 and $14,000 to meet the community’s needs this year. Any surplus funds will be directed to local school lunch programs.

The Christmas Hamper Project, which distributed over 100 hampers last year, relies on the combined generosity of individuals, businesses, service groups, and churches in the region. Donations of new, unwrapped children’s toys and gifts are being accepted at Napa Auto Parts, Home Hardware, and local banks. Financial contributions, made payable to St. Jean Baptiste Parish, can be directed to the parish office or Napa Auto Parts, with tax receipts available.

Families in need of assistance are encouraged to apply through Social Services by contacting the Mid-Stream Thrift Store at 780-939-3953 or Kim Mills at 780-446-8799 no later than Friday, December 13. Approved hampers will be distributed at the Rendezvous Centre on Friday, December 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In a letter to the editor published last week, Earls emphasized the importance of community support, stating, “The success of this project reflects the generosity and cooperation of Morinville and its surrounding communities. Together, we can ensure that every family has a joyful Christmas.”