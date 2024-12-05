Food: Clearing the Freezer with Pumpkin Soup

With snow falling and the freezer needing defrosting, I found some frozen pumpkin begging to be used. A quick and comforting pumpkin soup was the perfect solution for a cold Sunday. If you don’t have frozen pumpkin on hand, store-bought canned puree works just as well.

Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Ingredients:

4 cups pumpkin puree (fresh, frozen, or canned)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil or butter

Directions:

Heat olive oil or butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, cooking until softened and fragrant. Stir in the pumpkin puree (thawed if frozen) and cook for 2-3 minutes to meld the flavours. Pour in the chicken or vegetable stock, bringing the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Blend the soup with an immersion blender (or in batches using a regular blender) until smooth. Stir in the heavy cream, ground cinnamon, and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot, optionally garnished with roasted pumpkin seeds, a drizzle of cream, or fresh herbs.

This simple soup brings warmth to a snowy day and flexibility to your pantry, making it perfect for any time of year.