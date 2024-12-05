Food: Clearing the Freezer with Pumpkin Soup

With snow falling and the freezer needing defrosting, I found some frozen pumpkin begging to be used. A quick and comforting pumpkin soup was the perfect solution for a cold Sunday. If you don’t have frozen pumpkin on hand, store-bought canned puree works just as well.

Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups pumpkin puree (fresh, frozen, or canned)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tbsp olive oil or butter

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil or butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, cooking until softened and fragrant.
  2. Stir in the pumpkin puree (thawed if frozen) and cook for 2-3 minutes to meld the flavours.
  3. Pour in the chicken or vegetable stock, bringing the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 15 minutes.
  4. Blend the soup with an immersion blender (or in batches using a regular blender) until smooth.
  5. Stir in the heavy cream, ground cinnamon, and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Serve hot, optionally garnished with roasted pumpkin seeds, a drizzle of cream, or fresh herbs.

This simple soup brings warmth to a snowy day and flexibility to your pantry, making it perfect for any time of year.

