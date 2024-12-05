Morinville RCMP Not Among First Detachments for Body-Worn Cameras

By MorinvilleNews.com

The Alberta RCMP has begun the rollout of body-worn cameras (BWC) to frontline officers, a move aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability. While the initial deployment includes Detachments in Sherwood Park, Grande Prairie, and St. Paul, the Morinville detachment is not currently on the list for implementation.

The national rollout began on November 18, with approximately 1,000 frontline officers per month set to receive BWCs over the next nine months. By this time next year, 90 percent of frontline RCMP members across the country will be equipped with the technology, with full deployment expected within 12 to 18 months. Audio and video captured on the cameras will be managed through a secure digital evidence system, and officers will receive training on their proper use.

In Alberta, detachments set to receive body-worn cameras in January 2025 include Bonnyville, Chestermere, Cold Lake, Elk Point, Enoch Cree Nation, Fort Saskatchewan, Gleichen, Lac La Biche, Mayerthorpe, Sylvan Lake, and Whitecourt.