Two Youth Charged in Alexander First Nation Church Fire

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville RCMP have charged two youth in connection with the arson that destroyed the Alexander Roman Catholic Church on Oct. 1, 2024.

Both youth have been charged with arson and were released from custody with court appearances scheduled for Jan. 21, 2025, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Morinville.

The fire was reported to Morinville RCMP on Sept. 30, 2024, at 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders, including fire departments from Alexander First Nation, Sturgeon County, and Morinville, arrived to find the church fully engulfed in flames. Although the fire was brought under control, the building suffered extensive damage and was deemed a total loss.

The Morinville RCMP General Investigations Section led the case, working with fire investigators to determine the cause, which was determined to be arson.