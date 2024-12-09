4 the Love of the Game celebrates the game and its players

photos by Stephen Dafoe

The 4 the Love of the Game tournament returned to Morinville from Dec. 7 to 9, bringing together a dozen U9 teams for a weekend dedicated to hockey, camaraderie, and community. Now in its 27th year, the annual event featured 18 games that showcased the passion and sportsmanship of young players.

The tournament’s roots trace back to the memory of Novice hockey player Dennis Blair Borduzak, who died in 1989 after his U9 season. The event’s name is a tribute to his number 4 jersey, which was retired in Legal in 2004.

Adding to the weekend’s excitement were special traditions, including a memorial puck drop, a light show, and a DJ providing professional-style player announcements, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the young athletes.

The tournament began Friday afternoon with an action-packed matchup between the FS306 Rangers and the 302 Mustangs.

Below are some photos from the opening game that highlight the joy and energy of players, capturing the essence of hockey and the community that supports it.