Jets Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Maintain Top Spot in CJHL West Division

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets extended their winning streak over the weekend, defeating the North Edmonton Red Wings 5-4 in Riviere Qui Barre Friday night and besting the Beverly Warriors 3-1 on home ice Sunday. The two victories solidify the Jets’ commanding 21-5-1 record and 43 points, keeping them securely at the top of the CJHL’s West Division standings.

Friday’s matchup against the Red Wings was a tightly contested game, with both teams exchanging leads in a dramatic back-and-forth battle. Graeme Hampton opened the scoring midway through the first period, assisted by Braydin Maio and Caleb Young, putting the Jets ahead 1-0. The Red Wings equalized early in the second period, but the Jets responded quickly with a goal from Jacob Klassen, assisted by Owen Jespersen and Josh Konanz, reclaiming their lead at 2-1.

In the third period, the action intensified. Ty Van Brabant widened the Jets’ margin with a power-play goal, assisted by Cody Laliberte, but the Red Wings surged back with two quick goals, tying the game at 3-3. The Jets regained momentum when Ashton Funk capitalized on another power-play opportunity with assists from Klassen and Ethan Dechamplain. Though the Red Wings equalized again, the Jets sealed the win with 1:22 remaining when Laliberte netted the decisive goal, assisted by Dechamplain and Hampton.

The Morinville Jets secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Beverly Warriors on Sunday night, with a strong performance in front of their home crowd. Ethan Dechamplain opened the scoring midway through the first period, assisted by Cody Laliberte and Ashton Funk, giving the Jets an early lead. The Warriors responded quickly, tying the game with a goal from Lucas Wong. After a scoreless second period, the Jets took control in the third. Josh Konanz broke the deadlock at 11:29, assisted by Graeme Hampton and Jacob Klassen. Klassen sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds, capping off a solid team effort.

The Jets have a brief break from competition before resuming play on Dec. 20 and 22, taking on the Stony Plain Flyers in a two-game series. The Jets will look to maintain their dominant performance as they close out the year. The Dec. 22 game occurs at the Morinville AAA Arena at 8:30 p.m. instead of the regular 6:45 p.m. game time.