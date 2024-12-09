Jets Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Maintain Top Spot in CJHL West Division

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff
The Morinville Jets extended their winning streak over the weekend, defeating the North Edmonton Red Wings 5-4 in Riviere Qui Barre Friday night and besting the Beverly Warriors 3-1 on home ice Sunday. The two victories solidify the Jets’ commanding 21-5-1 record and 43 points, keeping them securely at the top of the CJHL’s West Division standings.
Friday’s matchup against the Red Wings was a tightly contested game, with both teams exchanging leads in a dramatic back-and-forth battle. Graeme Hampton opened the scoring midway through the first period, assisted by Braydin Maio and Caleb Young, putting the Jets ahead 1-0. The Red Wings equalized early in the second period, but the Jets responded quickly with a goal from Jacob Klassen, assisted by Owen Jespersen and Josh Konanz, reclaiming their lead at 2-1.
In the third period, the action intensified. Ty Van Brabant widened the Jets’ margin with a power-play goal, assisted by Cody Laliberte, but the Red Wings surged back with two quick goals, tying the game at 3-3. The Jets regained momentum when Ashton Funk capitalized on another power-play opportunity with assists from Klassen and Ethan Dechamplain. Though the Red Wings equalized again, the Jets sealed the win with 1:22 remaining when Laliberte netted the decisive goal, assisted by Dechamplain and Hampton.
The Jets have a brief break from competition before resuming play on Dec. 20 and 22, taking on the Stony Plain Flyers in a two-game series. The Jets will look to maintain their dominant performance as they close out the year. The Dec. 22 game occurs at the Morinville AAA Arena at 8:30 p.m. instead of the regular 6:45 p.m. game time.
Be the first to comment