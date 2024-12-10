Legal hosts annual Christmas Festival [photos]

submitted by the Town of Legal

This past weekend, the Town of Legal held their annual Christmas festival. The beautiful weather brought many families, friends, and visitors together as they enjoyed the evening taking photos with Santa, going for horse & sleigh rides, sipping on free hot chocolate & treats, visiting and making snowballs with Princess Anna, Elsa and Olaf! The event took place in the beautifully decorated Centennial RV Park, which is also home to Legal’s new outdoor rink and toboggan snow luge!

Grab your skates and toboggan and visit the magical – Centennial RV Park – located at the south end of 43 Street, Legal.

 

 

