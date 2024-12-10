RCMP offer tips to prevent delivery theft this holiday season despite Canada Post strike

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Despite the current Canada Post strike, holiday deliveries are still making their way to doorsteps across the province. This time of year, brings an influx of gift-giving, and with it, increased chances of mail theft. And if you’re travelling this holiday season, make sure your mail and home are secure.

In Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, December and January are typically the months with the highest amount of reported Mail Thefts.

In December 2023 there were 61 cases reported to the Alberta RCMP; and

In January 2024 there were 90 cases reported to the Alberta RCMP.

From October 2023 to September 2024 there were a total of 695 reports of mail theft to the Alberta RCMP.

If ordering online or sending presents through the mail, make sure to follow these tips:

Whenever possible, opt for a “signature required” delivery, or provide instructions for the delivery person to leave your items out of sight.

Tracking shipments helps ensure you know exactly when something lands on your doorstep, so you or a trusted neighbour can grab it before someone else does!

If possible, arrange for the delivery to be scheduled when you’ll be home.

Have packages shipped to a delivery service pick-up location. This is a free service and a great option for large or valuable items.

Installing a doorbell camera and motion sensor lights can be a great deterrent for opportunistic criminals.

Never send cash or other forms of payment through the mail.

If you see suspicious activity at yours or someone else’s mailbox, report it immediately to your local police.

For those travelling to see friends and family, there’s a few more things to keep in mind before leaving for the holidays.

Ensure that there is no mail left on your doorstep or in your mailbox, alerting criminals that you’re not around.

Ask a neighbour to shovel while you’re away, giving the impression that someone is around and checking in on the home.

Make sure all your doors and windows are locked. Consider motion sensor lights for the exterior, and timers for indoor lights.

