Rustic Leek & Potato Soup: A Hearty Winter Comfort

It’s hard to walk past a fresh bunch of leeks in the grocery store without imagining the cozy soups and dishes they can transform. Leeks, with their mild, oniony flavour, are the star of this Rustic Leek & Potato Soup, a creamy, comforting dish perfect for cold days. Using unpeeled potatoes for extra heartiness and smoked paprika for a bold twist, this soup is simple to make yet full of flavour.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth, homemade if possible.

5 medium unpeeled potatoes, diced

3 large leeks, cleaned and sliced (white and light green parts)

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp butter or olive oil

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp fresh thyme or 1/2 tsp dried

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Optional garnish: crispy fried leek strands, crumbled bacon, or a drizzle of cream

Instructions:

Prep Your Leeks:

Slice the leeks into rounds and rinse them thoroughly to remove any grit. Pat them dry. Sauté for Flavor:

Heat butter or olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the leeks and garlic, cooking until softened and fragrant (5-7 minutes). Sprinkle in a pinch of salt. Simmer the Base:

Add the diced unpeeled potatoes and thyme, stirring to combine. Pour in the chicken broth, ensuring the vegetables are just covered. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Blend for Texture:

For a rustic finish, mash some of the potatoes directly in the pot. For a smoother soup, use an immersion blender to blend part of the mixture, leaving chunks for texture. Finish with Cream:

Stir in the heavy cream and smoked paprika, allowing the soup to simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve:

Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with crispy leek strands, a drizzle of cream, or a sprinkle of smoked paprika for colour. For an added touch, top with crumbled bacon or smoked sausage.

With its rich, creamy base and earthy leeks, this soup is an ode to simple, satisfying ingredients. The smoked paprika gives it just enough boldness to stand out, making it a must-try for any leek lover. Enjoy!