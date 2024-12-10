STARS Urges Online Donations Amid Canada Post Strike

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service) is calling on donors to embrace online contributions this holiday season due to delays caused by the ongoing Canada Post strike. With more than 65 percent of typical December donations arriving by mail, the postal disruptions pose a significant challenge to the organization’s ability to deliver critical care services.

Katherine Emberly, President and CEO of STARS, emphasized the importance of timely support, saying, “Due to the Canada Post strike, your timely support is more crucial than ever. By donating online, over the phone or in person, you ensure that your generous contribution reaches us without delay, helping us continue our vital work during the holiday season.”

STARS urges donors to take advantage of its secure online platform at stars.ca/donate. The organization reassures supporters that their information is protected throughout the donation process.

Donations can also be made by phone at 1-855-516-4848. STARS Foundation team members can assist with contributions from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

For those preferring to donate in person, STARS welcomes hand-delivered contributions at its six bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time. Addresses for each location are listed on the STARS website at stars.ca/contact.

For assistance or questions about donation methods, supporters can contact the STARS Foundation team at 1-855-516-4848 or email donations@stars.ca.