Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your cameras.

In 1902, Frederick Bokenfohr and his family left Germany and first settled in Nebraska. Drawn by a relative’s tales of opportunity, they headed north to Alberta, eventually claiming a farm just east of Morinville that would stay in the family for the next hundred years. The Bokenfohr family of Sturgeon County was formally recognized as a 100-Year Farm Family on Saturday, Dec. 14 at a private function at the Free Spirit Ranch. Sturgeon County Division 4 Councillor Neil Comeau (left) and Mayor Alanna Hnatiw (not shown) presented the recognition to Joe Bokenfohr (centre) and Aaron Bokenfohr (right). – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Drowsy Chaperone

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) concluded its latest theatrical show, The Drowsy Chaperone, over the weekend, captivating audiences with its blend of seasoned and new student talent. Directed by Vanessa King, alongside alumni Alyssa Short and veteran contributor Riley Quinn, the musical comedy ran four shows over three days at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Above: The cast of The Drowsy Chaperone closes a musical number with a dynamic tableau, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience during their Dec. 11 matinee performance. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Gangsters, played by Bri Farough and Kara Suvan, threaten Broadway producer Feldzieg (Drew Kolotyluk) with a Toledo Surprise during a key scene in MCHS’ production of The Drowsy Chaperone. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Broadway star and bride-to-be Janet Van De Graff, played by Amy Begg, is carried by cast members to the pool in the Drowsy Chaperone. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Aviatrix Trix, played by Finn Dionne, during one of the Drowsy Chaperone’s musical numbers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Below is a gallery of photos from Wednesday’s matinee performance.

4 the Love of the Game

The 4 the Love of the Game tournament returned to Morinville from Dec. 7 to 9, bringing together a dozen U9 teams for a weekend dedicated to hockey, camaraderie, and community. Now in its 27th year, the annual event featured 18 games that showcased the passion and sportsmanship of young players. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Around Town

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma and RCMP Staff Sergeant Darcy McGunigal speak with motorists during the annual Candy Cane Check Stop in front of Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 12. The initiative, held to raise awareness about impaired driving ahead of the holidays, was a collaborative effort between MADD Edmonton and Area, RCMP Alberta, Sturgeon County Enforcement Services and Council, Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association, and Morinville Council, Enforcement Services, and Fire Department. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Work was progressing nicely on St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville in late December. The church is set to open for Christmas Mass in 2025. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Around The Region

The Town of Legal held their annual Christmas festival over the Dec. 7 weekend. The beautiful weather brought many families, friends, and visitors together as they enjoyed the evening taking photos with Santa, going for horse & sleigh rides, sipping on free hot chocolate & treats, visiting and making snowballs with Princess Anna, Elsa and Olaf! The event took place in the beautifully decorated Centennial RV Park, which is also home to Legal’s new outdoor rink and toboggan snow luge! Grab your skates and toboggan and visit the magical – Centennial RV Park – located at the south end of 43 Street, Legal. – submitted by the Town of Legal