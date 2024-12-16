Sturgeon County Approves 1.66 Per Cent Tax Rate Increase for 2025

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Sturgeon County Council has approved a 1.66 per cent municipal tax rate increase for 2025, marking one of the lowest tax increases in the region. Tax notices are set to be distributed in May 2025.

For the average homeowner with a property valued at $500,000, this increase translates to approximately $2.67 more per month. Business owners with properties valued at $1,000,000 can expect an increase of about $15.07 per month.

Property taxes fund a variety of municipal services, including policing, fire protection, animal control, road and bridge maintenance, snow clearing, parks and trail enhancements, drainage infrastructure, economic development, and more. Despite annual cost increases for these services, Sturgeon County remains focused on maintaining efficient operations and keeping municipal property tax increases below inflation and regional averages.

“We are so pleased to keep Sturgeon County’s taxes low while continuing to improve levels of service to our residents and landowners,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release on Monday, Dec. 16. “Budget 2025 includes key investments, including improved roads, bridges, fire and emergency equipment, recreation amenities, resident engagement, digital service modernization, and investment attraction for the county. This council is committed to delivering on the community’s priorities and potential, while keeping municipal costs affordable.”

Final property tax bills depend on the municipal tax rate and other requisitions, such as the provincial education tax, which are outside the County’s control. These rates are applied to a property’s assessed value, which residents can review online at SturgeonCounty.ca/PropertyMap.

For more information about how property assessments and taxes are calculated, visit SturgeonCounty.ca/taxes.