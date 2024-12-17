Fill A House Campaign Raises $22,475 for Morinville Adopt A Family Program

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Fill A House campaign has concluded another successful year, raising $22,475 and collecting more than 700 food items, 280 toiletries and articles of clothing, and 415 toys for the Morinville Adopt A Family program. Organized by Jandel Homes and the Meadows of Morinville, the initiative continues to provide critical support to local families during the holiday season.

“This event is always such a special way to bring people together,” said Courtney Iverson, a representative of the campaign. “The funds raised at the reception play a huge role in the success of the campaign, and we’re so grateful to everyone who joined us for this magical evening.”

The campaign has now raised more than $160,000 over the past decade, transforming an empty house each year into a space filled with essential items and gifts for families in need. Jandel Homes expressed gratitude to all sponsors, volunteers, and community members who contributed.

“Your kindness and generosity are the true magic of Christmas and the driving force behind Fill A House,” Iverson said.