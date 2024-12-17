Morinville RCMP Arrest Vehicle Theft Suspects

Submitted by MorinvilleRCMP

On December 13, 2024, Morinville RCMP arrested a suspect as part of an investigation into a vehicle that had been stolen from Morinville. A 38 year-old man from Fox Creek was remanded in custody to face charges of vehicle theft, property damage, and possession of stolen property.

Morinville RCMP also arrested three suspects on December 17, 2024 after responding to a complaint of a vehicle stolen from a location in Sturgeon County near Morinville. Theft related charges are pending against a 47 year-old man from Sturgeon County, a 44 year-old man from Edmonton, and a 24 year-old woman from Sedgewick. Two stolen vehicles were recovered and all three suspects remain in custody at this time.

“Vehicle thefts have had a noticeable impact in our community in recent months. Our investigators have been committed to getting to the bottom of this, and have managed to make several arrests and recoveries of stolen vehicles. Morinville Detachment would like to thank the public for taking measures to prevent thefts and for continuing to report all suspicious activity,” says Staff Sergeant Darcy McGunigal.

