Roseridge introduces Reuse-It Centre at its new ground-level facility

Above Roseridge Waste and Recycling Coordinator, Darren Appleby stands in the facility’s reuse it centre. Although the sign says, they won’t take everything, they will take the bathroom sink, and the kitchen sink, too, if it is reusable. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Roseridge Waste Management Services Commission unveiled its newly improved operation in November, marking a significant step in its long-term strategic plan to enhance accessibility and continued environmental stewardship. A standout feature of the upgrade is the elimination of the need to drive up to the active tipping face. The entire facility now operates on ground level, simplifying waste and recycling disposal for residents.

The new Reuse-It Centre, developed in response to community feedback, provides a dedicated space for exchanging and repurposing gently used items. Visitors can now drop off and pick up items, promoting reuse and reducing waste.

“We’ve noticed that public demand is currently low, given the time of year,” said Susan Berry, Executive Director of Roseridge Waste Management Services Commission. “However, we hope that this continues to grow over time as more residents become aware of the service and embrace the opportunities it offers.”

The Reuse-It Centre accepts items such as bicycles, gardening tools, sports equipment (excluding protective gear and underclothing), wood furniture, gently used construction materials, and home repair tools. However, residents should take books, cookware, seasonal décor, and children’s toys to local thrift stores. Upholstered furniture and mattresses are considered garbage and cannot be accepted at the centre.

The commission’s commitment to sustainability is evident in these updates, which seek to reduce landfill contributions, preserve valuable air space at the landfill for future use, and support a circular economy by encouraging reuse, recycling, and resource recovery.

“Our vision for the future includes protecting the environment through proper sorting of resources and reducing waste going to landfill,” Berry explained.

For more information on the new facility, including a complete list of acceptable recycling items, visit Roseridge.ab.ca.