Morinville Community Library Unveils ‘Be a Reading Machine’ Winter Program

By Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library is inviting residents to participate in its annual Winter Reading Program, running from January 1 to February 28. This year’s theme, Be a Reading Machine, encourages readers of all ages to immerse themselves in literature during the colder months.

“Winter is a great time to focus on reading,” said Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard. “This program helps people reconnect with books and get back into the habit after the busy holiday season. It’s also a small but meaningful way to engage with the library and the community.”

Participants are challenged to read for a total of 300 minutes over the program’s duration. Utilizing the Beanstack platform, readers can log their minutes, complete activities, and earn badges. For those preferring a non-digital approach, printed bingo cards featuring reading-related challenges are available.

“We like to offer options,” Sheppard explained. “Whether it’s logging minutes online or filling out a bingo card, we want to make the program accessible for everyone.”

The program offers individual milestones and activities to keep participants engaged. Prizes will be awarded to top readers in two categories: children, and teens, and adults. Additionally, the library will host passive programming, such as a “wish jar” activity in the children’s section, where young patrons can write their wishes for 2025 throughout January.

“For parents, it’s a wonderful way to encourage reluctant readers,”

“Kids who are competitive often love the milestones and badges—it gives them a fun incentive to keep going,” Sheppard said.

The library’s previous Summer Reading Program, Galactic Readers, ran from July 2 to August 11 and featured a space theme. Participants were divided into teams—Team Andromeda, Team Cosmos, Team Milky Way, and Team Orion—to foster friendly competition. The program encouraged readers to log 900 minutes and engage in space-themed crafts and activities. Because of the shorter duration for the winter iteration of the popular program, the reading tally has been set to only 300 minutes, and readers will compete as individuals in the two categories.

Participants can sign up for the Winter Reading Program through the library’s website, which includes a how-to guide for using Beanstack. Community members are encouraged to visit the library in person for assistance with registration or navigating the platform.

“If anyone has trouble signing up or navigating the platform, we’re always happy to help,” Sheppard said.