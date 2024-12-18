Upcoming SCARS’ Fundraiser Offers Tacos, Tunes, and Paw-sitive Change

By Stephen Dafoe

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) is gearing up to host Tacos and Tunes on Feb. 15, 2025, at the Morinville Community Cultural Center. The day-long event promises a combination of animal adoption opportunities and some unique evening entertainment, and, of course, tacos, all to support SCARS’ Walls for Winter Program.

The fundraiser, which will feature an adoption showcase in the morning and a cabaret in the evening, seeks to raise funds for building shelters for animals in need. Event organizer and longtime SCARS supporter Ian Falcon highlighted the program’s significance, saying, “It’s a great fundraiser for building dog houses and basically for SCARS’ rescue efforts. They have shelters all over the region, and this event helps highlight SCARS more in our community.”

A Full Day of Activities

The adoption event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., allowing attendees to meet SCARS volunteers and interact with adoptable animals. In the evening, the “Tunes” portion of the event kicks off at 6 p.m., featuring live music from local band Calico Road, a taco bar, margaritas, a silent auction, and door prizes.

“The cabaret is going to be a great time,” Falcon said. “It’s the day after Valentine’s Day, so it’s perfect for couples or friends looking for a fun night out. You’ll get a good meal, live music from a great local band, and the chance to support a meaningful cause.”

Early bird tickets are available until Dec. 31 for $50, with regular tickets priced at $60 starting Jan. 1. Both ticket types include access to the taco bar, which will feature a variety of proteins, including pork, chicken, beef, and vegetarian options. Falcon emphasized the event’s value, stating, “You’ll get great food and entertainment, and you’re supporting SCARS’ mission to help animals in need.”

Familiar faces in a new band

Local band Calico Road will debut at the event, bringing a mix of rock and country hits spanning the past four decades. Band member Riley Quinn shared insights into the group’s formation and preparation.

“All of us have played together in various bands over the years, and this event was the perfect catalyst to bring us together,” he said, noting the band consists of himself, siblings Josh and Caelan Melvin and drummer Jean-Luc Coupal. “We’ve been working on a setlist that has a little something for everyone—fun, catchy songs that are great for dancing.”

The band’s name, Calico Road, was inspired by a historic route in California’s Mojave Desert that leads to the Calico Ghost Town, a former silver mining hub now preserved as a regional park.

“I saw a picture of a roadside sign years ago, and the name just stuck with me,” Quinn explained of the historic road. “When we started the band, I thought it would be the perfect fit. It has a unique, country vibe that works well for us.”

Quinn encourages the community to come out and enjoy the evening. “It’s going to be a really fun night, with great music and a chance to support an amazing cause,” he said.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

Proceeds from Tacos and Tunes will go toward SCARS’ Walls for Winter Program, providing critical animal shelter during Alberta’s coldest months. Falcon underscored the importance of the initiative, saying, “SCARS always needs donations, and events like this are a great way to raise funds while bringing the community together.”

In addition to the in-person silent auction at the event, many auction items will be available online beforehand. Falcon encouraged attendees to check out the SCARS website for more information. “We have a lot of great items that people can bid on,” he said. “It’s just one more way to make the event a success and help animals in need.”

Tickets can be purchased through the SCARS website at https://scarscare.ca/all-events/tnt/. Additional information about the event and silent auction can be found there as well.