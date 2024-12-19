Alberta RCMP reminds drivers to be #StockingUpOnSafety during the Holidays

Submitted by Alberta RCMP

During the holiday season, many Albertans are expected to be out using provincial roads and highways, visiting their friends and families. Your Alberta RCMP offers the following tips to help you and your loved ones get home safe this year:

Never drive impaired – Driving under the influence or drugs of alcohol is illegal and dangerous. Always make sure to have a designated driver or arrange for a ride home.

Prepare an emergency kit – Make sure that you have an emergency kit ready in case your vehicle breaks down or gets stuck. Emergency kits should include: blankets, extra clothing, non-perishable food and water, first aid supplies, booster cables, and a flash light with extra batteries.

Make a plan and share it – Make sure that you plan your route, especially if you’re visiting somewhere you’re not familiar with, and let your friends and family know when they can expect you and what route you’re taking.

Remove distractions – Before you start your trip make sure to remove anything that may distract you. Ensure that children are properly secured and comfortable and set up any electronics and GPS before you start driving.

Drive to the conditions – If the roads are snowy or icy, make sure you drive to conditions and leave a safe breaking distance between you and other vehicles. If it’s snowing, especially when it’s dark, make sure that you have your headlights on.

Make your vehicle winter ready – Make sure your vehicle is fueled up, has winter tires and functioning lights, and is cleared of snow before you start driving.

“There are simple practices drivers can do to help keep the roads safe for everyone this December,” says Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “We all have a responsibility when it comes to road safety. Do your part to ensure you, and those you are sharing the road with, make it home this holiday season.”

The Alberta RCMP will be continuing with their December check stops all month long to help curtail impaired driving.