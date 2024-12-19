Candy Cane Banana Bread: A Festive Twist for the Holidays

Banana bread is a classic treat, but the holidays call for something extra special. By adding crushed candy cane, warm spices, and a splash of rum, this festive twist transforms overripe bananas into a dessert fit for the season. The peppermint crunch of candy cane brings a refreshing contrast to the sweetness of bananas, while cinnamon and nutmeg provide the comforting warmth we all crave during the holidays. Perfect for gifting, serving at a holiday brunch, or simply enjoying with a cup of coffee, Candy Cane Banana Bread is sure to become a seasonal favourite.

Candy Cane Banana Bread Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2–3 overripe bananas (about 1 cup mashed)
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp rum (optional)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 candy cane, crushed (reserve a little for topping)
  • 1 cup cherries (optional)

Instructions

  1. Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan or line it with parchment paper.
  2. Prepare Wet Ingredients: Mash bananas in a large bowl. Add melted butter, brown sugar, eggs, rum, heavy cream, and vanilla extract (if using). Stir until smooth.
  3. Mix Dry Ingredients: In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
  4. Combine Mixtures: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring gently until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
  5. Add Candy Cane: Fold in most of the crushed candy cane, and cherries (if using) reserving some for topping.
  6. Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle the remaining crushed candy cane on top. Bake for 50–60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  7. Cool: Allow the bread to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Optional Glaze

For an extra festive touch, drizzle the cooled bread with a glaze made from 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1–2 tsp heavy cream, and a dash of rum. Sprinkle with an additional crushed candy cane.

With its delightful mix of banana sweetness and peppermint crunch, Candy Cane Banana Bread is a unique way to celebrate the season. Bake a loaf (or two) and share the joy of the holidays!

