Community Christmas Celebration celebrates 44 years of togetherness

The Bulger family leads the congregation in the singing of Let There Be Peace on Earth to conclude the 44th Annual Community Christmas Celebration at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Dec. 19. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Photos by Stephen Dafoe

The heart of Morinville seems to beat strongest during the festive season as neighbours and friends gather to celebrate the traditions that have defined this town for generations. Last night’s 44th Annual Community Christmas Celebration was no exception, showcasing the spirit of togetherness that has transcended Morinville’s growth over the past four decades.

From its modest beginnings in 1978 under the vision of John Unsworth to its status today as a cornerstone of holiday traditions, the Community Christmas Celebration continues to be a testament to the enduring strength of community bonds. Even as Morinville has evolved from a small town with a single traffic light to a city-sized community continuing to grow, the spirit of connection remains unchanged. This event continues yearly due to the dedication of the Morinville Minstrels, who took on the event some years back.

Last night’s Community Christmas Celebration was emceed by lifelong resident Sheldon Fingler, whose humour was present throughout the evening between songs. The traditional four biblical readings of the Christmas Story were exchanged for 10 readings based on a children’s story called Donkey in the Room by Sarah Cunningham, not only allowing more community members to take part but calling back to a Community Christmas Celebration tradition done years ago.

This year, the glow of the Christmas lights at St. Jean Baptiste Park and the partially rebuilt St. Jean Baptiste Church provided a poignant backdrop for the event and the community though several blocks away. The church, tragically destroyed by fire, is rising again as a beacon of renewal. Its illuminated frame with the Christmas star serves as a symbol of hope for parishioners and the wider community as they look forward to its reopening for Christmas Mass in 2025.

Amid Morinville’s growth, including new businesses like Shoppers Drug Mart and the upcoming retail development in Westwinds, the essence of Morinville as a close-knit community remains unchanged. The generosity of its residents, seen through initiatives like the Santa Auction, Adopt-a-Family, Knights of Columbus Hampers, food drives, and other charitable efforts, demonstrates that the spirit of giving is as strong as ever, even in challenging economic times.

For 15 years, we at MorinvilleNews.com have been proud to sponsor events like the Community Christmas Celebration, witnessing firsthand the resilience and warmth of this community. The evening’s program, featuring faith-based music and heartfelt performances, reminds us that some traditions are too meaningful to fade, no matter how much the town grows and changes.

As you browse this photo gallery capturing the joy, music, and community spirit of last night’s celebration, we hope you feel the same connection that has brought Morinville residents together for decades. It’s in moments like these that we see not just the history of our town but the promise of its future—a future rooted in community and shared celebration.

May this season bring unity, hope, and joy to you and your families. Thank you for allowing us to share Morinville’s story for the past 15 years and for being part of what makes this community such a special place to call home.

-SD

Father Trini does the opening prayer.

Morinville Community High School Honour Band.

Mayor Simon Boersma does one of the 10 readings.

Krista Mulberry and Brian Grant perform Panis Angelicus, accompanied by Marlis Gunderson (not shown).

The Bulger family perform.

The Morinville Minstrels.

The Father’s Hous eSchool perform One Precious Little Boy.

Krista Mulbery performs Gesu Bambino, accompanied by Marlis Gunderson.

Lorne Pederson does one of the 10 readings.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy perform Light of the World.

The Chance Quartet performs Mary’s Boy Child / Believe.

St. Jean Baptiste Choir performs Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.

The Morinville Minstrels.

The Bulger Family Lead the congregation in the finale of the evening.

-30-