Pulling the Plug: The End of MorinvilleNews.com

On June 11, 2010, MorinvilleNews.com launched with a clear mission: “Get the news while it is still news.” For nearly 15 years, that mission shaped every decision we made, every story we told, and every late night spent delivering timely, accurate coverage of this community. That chapter of our work ends today.

From the start, MorinvilleNews.com was an unconventional idea—a digital-only news outlet in a market then dominated by a long-standing weekly print paper. But we earned our place by staying focused on what mattered: delivering relevant news to Morinville readers.

Over the years, we’ve faced our share of challenges. Social media changed how people consume news, and we were there from day one, adapting along the way. We weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing a surge in the number of articles we needed to do with a drop in advertising revenue. Over the past 17 months, the federal government’s media policies further disrupted the industry when Facebook banned news outlets like us from their platform, adding to an already uphill climb.

Through it all, our goal has remained the same: keeping Morinville informed as best we could. None of this would have been possible without the support of our advertisers, many of whom have been with us since the beginning. Their commitment made it possible to deliver consistent, quality coverage for nearly 15 years. However, our involvement in community news now ends, including providing content to the other publication in town for their print edition.

MorinvilleNews.com has never been a solo effort. Lucie Roy’s dedication to capturing the community in her articles and photos added immense value over the years because of her having an ear to the ground, knowing the pulse of the community and a sincere love for the same. Colin Smith’s council coverage provided residents with insights into the decisions shaping the town. To Lucie and Colin, I owe tremendous appreciation that these few words fall short of ever conveying. Many others contributed along the way, and their efforts are also appreciated.

While MorinvilleNews.com will no longer produce or syndicate local news, my company, Pawn Marketing & Publishing Inc. and Soaring Pig Studios is not closing. That work continues, as it has for years, but will now be my sole focus as I move closer to full retirement.

MorinvilleNews.com will remain online for the time being as an archive of 15 years of stories—a resource for those who want to revisit the milestones, achievements, and moments that defined this community and which we collectively have tried to record.

Thank you, Morinville, for your support and for allowing us to tell your stories for the past 15 years.

Oh, and before I go, Ron Cust was Joe Morinville. So now you know.

Stephen Dafoe

Editor and Publisher

MorinvilleNews.com

-30-