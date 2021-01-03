Donate To Support Morinville Online News

Show your support for timely, accurate local reporting

For more than 10 years, we have provided timely, accurate and accountable reporting on Morinville and surrounding area. Over that time, we have seen Facebook and Google ads cutting deeper and deeper into the revenue we require to provide news and information to the community.

While we are grateful for the support of roughly 20 local advertisers who believe in our mission and the value we bring, we need additional support to provide quality news.

Your Reader Donation Helps This Publication

Become A Supporter

You can support us from as little as $1, one time or monthly. All donations are pooled and used to pay for advertising opportunities for non-profit groups in our area.

Donations can also be sent by EFT to editor@morinvillenews.com

