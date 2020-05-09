Fact Checking Policy

|Support the publication that supports your community For the past 10 years, The Morinville News has been here to serve the community with online daily news covering all aspects of our community. Now we need your help if we are to continue to serve the community.Click Here To Learn How You Can Help Us
Because words have meaning and power in news, MorinvilleNews.com requires our reporters to be precise and accurate with their words and headlines.
Interviews are recorded and transcribed from those recordings to ensure accuracy
Reporters conduct their own fact-checking and use their judgment guided by MorinvilleNews.com’s Ethics Policy.
Complaints
MorinvilleNews.com is a member of the National NewsMedia Council, which deals with complaints about news stories, opinion columns or photos. See the NNC web site at mediacouncil.ca or call 1-844-877-1163 for more information.