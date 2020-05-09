Fact Checking Policy

Because words have meaning and power in news, MorinvilleNews.com requires our reporters to be precise and accurate with their words and headlines.

Interviews are recorded and transcribed from those recordings to ensure accuracy

Reporters conduct their own fact-checking and use their judgment guided by MorinvilleNews.com’s Ethics Policy.

Complaints

MorinvilleNews.com is a member of the National NewsMedia Council, which deals with complaints about news stories, opinion columns or photos. See the NNC web site at mediacouncil.ca or call 1-844-877-1163 for more information.